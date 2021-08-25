Marvel’s Midnight Suns game didn’t spell it wrong, it’s just not Sons

This week the folks at 2K revealed a new came called Midnight Suns – made in the Marvel universe. This is all about Marvel’s darkest side, so we’re talking Ghost Rider, Wolverine, Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Blade, Hunter, Magik, Captain Marvel, and Nico Minoru. This is a mix of characters that’ll likely just be the base at launch – there’ll be more, too.

This game will not be a direct recreation of the Marvel Midnight Sons comic series. In the comic series with Midnight Sons, the battle was against Lilith, this new game is about that too – the… name… is just different. To make matters more confusing, the game “Midnight Sons” was also a Marvel video game, released back in the year 2017 as a single-player and multiplayer action RPG hack and slash game developed by Omega Force.

The new game, Midnight Suns, will be released in early 2022 (UPDATE: March of 2022) as a single-player and multiplayer action RPG the likes of which you’ve potentially played in the XCOM game series. This new game was developed by Faraxis Games, the same people that created XCOM. This new game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, and PC at launch.

The song included in the video above is a Metallica cover of the original Enter Sandman. This song was crafted by Alessia Cara and The Warning and included on The Metallica Blacklist.

NOTE: The folks behind the Midnight Suns social networking pages suggest that the game will include “a team unlike any you’ve seen before” including members of The Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways.

At the point at which this game was revealed, the creators suggested they’d reveal a gameplay video in 1-week’s time. They also announced that potential players of the game could sign up to get news from the site at 2K (news and promotional marketing from 2K and its affiliates) in exchange for a “Blade Nightstalker Skin” in the game once it’s released.