Marvel’s Avengers dev suggests Spider-Man is on the horizon

You’d be forgiven if you forgot that Spider-Man was originally one of the planned DLC heroes for Marvel’s Avengers. After all, Spider-Man was revealed before the game came out, and there hasn’t been much mention of the character since then. However, crystal Dynamics has now confirmed that Spider-Man is still on the way and even that he’ll be here before we close the book on 2021.

That might seem like an ambitious timeline when you consider that the game’s War for Wakanda DLC is launching tomorrow. With it, we’re seeing the game’s third DLC character – Black Panther – come to the game, behind Kate Bishop and Clint Barton. With the post-release roadmap being delayed so Crystal Dynamics could work on patches after the game went live, the flow of DLC characters has been somewhat slow.

That trickle release apparently hasn’t been slow enough to push Spider-Man back to 2022 – at least not yet. Speaking to Screen Rant, Marvel’s Avengers senior game designer Scott Walters said that Spider-Man will indeed make it into the game before the end of the year. “In terms of what we can say now, we’ve always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners,” Walters said. “That is still on track, so we’ll have more announcements later on this year.”

Of course, this is where we get back to the matter of Spidey’s controversial exclusivity agreement. When Spider-Man was confirmed, Crystal Dynamics said that he’d be a PlayStation-exclusive character – an announcement that was met with a lot of controversy. Unfortunately, plans haven’t changed on that front either, as it seems Spider-Man is still an exclusive to PlayStation platforms.

Since there are only around four-and-half months left in the year, it seems safe to assume that Spider-Man will be the next DLC character for Marvel’s Avengers, but that’s currently up in the air. We’ll see what Crystal Dynamics reveals from here, so stay tuned for more.