Marvel “What If…?” trailer delivers Howard The Duck

Howard The Duck is in the first major Marvel Studios’ What If…? trailer this afternoon. The trailer was released today, July 8, 2021, complete with a release date and so very much to dissect and discuss. This series is based on the original Marvel Comics comic series, each of which took a peek at the most wild, wacky, and off-the-wall possibilities in the Marvel multiverse.

The original What If comic series wasn’t meant to be a part of the more grand timeline, the “sacred timeline,” if you will. It was meant as a lighthearted take on classic characters, made to appeal to readers who wanted to see what would happen if the most strange, alternate, and sometimes completely opposite-of-original situations came to pass.

In this case, in the new show ready to roll with Disney, we’re going to get some action that ties in with the overall plan for the Marvel story. Given what we’ve seen in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the show Loki, WandaVision, and the title of the next Doctor Strange movie, it seems clear that this show will play a part in the canonical Marvel universe.

SEE TOO: Marvel movies schedule confirmed through Fantastic 4

The description of the show literally says “Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities.” The entire premise of the show Loki is that there is one “sacred timeline” and that multiple universes, multiple realities, multiple iterations of all stories can and do exist.

And Howard The Duck was destined to play a part in it – in ALL of it. He’s been in multiple MCU movies already – including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 and Avengers: Endgame. He’s had bit parts so far – but he’s been there!

Now Howard The Duck is set to appear in What If…? What could it mean? Is Howard The Duck destined to set the Multiverse right? Or is he an agent of chaos? Will Howard The Duck turn out to be the most vital character in the Marvel Universe, now that it’s clear we’re ready for humanoid animals that hold large guns in comic book movies?

This next Marvel show will begin to appear on Disney+ on August 11, 2021. A new episode will appear every Wednesday at midnight, not unlike what we’ve been seeing with the release of each episode of Loki. Or maybe Killmonger saves Tony Stark’s life and turns around and takes Howard The Duck out of the picture before he can reach Earth – we shall see!