Marvel Comics movie trailer confirms schedule through Fantastic 4

There’s a multi-movie trailer out this morning showing the most brief of confirmations of a new Fantastic 4. The title is one of the most made-and-remade movie lines in the Marvel Comics universe: 1994, 2005, and 2015 all had their own DOOMED sets of characters. Now that Disney owns 20th Century Fox and the movie rights to future Fantastic 4 films, it’s time it’s time for the World’s Greatest Heroes to join the most successful multi-franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe at large.

The trailer has a very broad title. It’s called Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies. You’ll likely want to skip the first minute and 45 seconds if you’re looking for stuff that’s new. At that point you’ll see some footage from the Black Widow movie.

Black Widow will be released on July 9, 2021. That’s the next big Marvel release. Then you’ll find a brief trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That movie will be released on September 3, 2021. That title card might be the most awesome one of the Marvel collection revealed yet.

Then we’ve got some strictly new footage for the movie ETERNALS. The Marvel movie ETERNALS will be released on November 5, 2021. After that, we get some rapid-fire updates to movies and their titles, starting with Spider-Man No Way Home, with a release date of December 17, 2021.

On March 25, 2022 we’ll get Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (complete with an early 90’s cartoon shine) will be coming May 6, 2022.

A new Black Panther movie is still on the books, now with the title Black Panther Wakanda Forever, scheduled for release July 8, 2022. There’s a new Captain Marvel movie coming with the title “THE MARVELS” – that’s scheduled for November 11, 2022.

Another Ant-Man and The Wasp movie will appear in 2023, too. That movie will be called Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and it’s scheduled for release February 17, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for May 5, 2023, followed by…. Fantastic 4!

There is no set date for Fantastic 4 as yet, but we can safely assume that it’ll be released after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Cross your fingers this one doesn’t have Captain America as Johnny – that’d just be weird.