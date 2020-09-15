Mandalorian Season 2 trailer just released: Who is that Jedi?

Today we’re taking a peek at the new Mandalorian trailer for Disney+. This trailer shows a glimpse of what we’ll see in season 2, including but not limited to bits and pieces of The Force, our heroes on a boat, and a whole bunch of stormtroopers. Also, a little bit of a Game of Thrones Samwell Tarly action re: “Wherever I go, he goes.”

The trailer speaks of “Mandalore the Great” and “an order of sorcerers called Jedi.” Our hero asks The Armorer: “You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?” Her reply is, of course: “This is the way.”

We’ve got eyes on a set of old-school X-Wings (pre-New Replublic), as well as a set of folding-wing TIE fighters. We’ve got a a set of Speeder Bikes the likes of which we’ve not really seen in action (in live action) since Return of the Jedi, complete with Speeder Bike Pilots.

There’s also a character that we’re clearly meant to believe is a Jedi. The character seems feminine, wears a black hood, and appears human. That’s about all we know for now. Any guesses on who this might be? Or could it be a real-deal NEW character, perish the thought?

This trailer confirms – again – that we’ll see the new season of The Mandalorian starting on October 30, 2020. At that time, we’ll see Episode 1. There’ll be a new episode every Friday morning – if Disney+ continues the schedule they had with season one. Cross your fingers for more episodes than we had in S1 in this year’s S2!

NOTE: There’s a character by the name of GORE KERESH speaking on the situation, “You know this is no place for a child.” This character, an Abyssin alien, we’ll explore in a bit more detail in a separate article later today – stay tuned!