Mandalorian Season 2 episodes start date teased before trailer

There’s a new season of The Mandalorian coming to Disney+ this October, and the folks at Star Wars are ready to roll with teasers galore. This begins with new merchandise from season 1, of course – who wouldn’t want to pass up that opportunity. Then there’s a solid release date for season 2 of The Mandalorian straight from the horse’s mouth.

If you’re looking for the next season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, you’ll find new episodes streaming on October 30, 2020. That’s the final “official” release date, locked and loaded. This was the first Tweet from the official “The Mandalorian” Twitter account since July 28.

Above you’ll see a video detailing the upcoming release of The Mandalorian as a major-deal soundtrack. Oscar-winning composter Ludwig Goransson created the theme and takes the viewer on a journey down the road to ideation in the video you see above. Per our source familiar with the subject, we’re expecting the first trailer for Season 2 of The Mandalorian this week.

To satiate your need for more Mandalorian goodness before the release of Season 2, you might want to take a peek at the following official canon list of Star Wars books.

• The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) by Phil Szostak; cover by Doug Chiang

• The Mandalorian: Original Novel (adult novel, Del Rey) by Adam Christopher

• The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide (DK) by Pablo Hidalgo

• The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies – Level Two Reader (DLP) by Brooke Vitale

• The Mandalorian: 8×8 Storybook (title to be revealed later) by Brooke Vitale

• The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber

The Mandalorian Season 2 is not the final season of The Mandalorian. In April 2020, pre-production began on season 3 of the show for Disney+. Take a peek at the timeline of recent updates on The Mandalorian and upcoming releases from the folks that’ve allowed us to dive back inside the Star Wars universe from the comfort of our own homes.