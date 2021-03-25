Magic The Gathering Arena released for iOS, Android: Hearthstone has a challenger

At long last, Magic: The Gathering can be played on almost any touchscreen device or gadget you have in your possession. Magic: The Gathering (aka Magic cards) from Wizards of the Coast (a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., is now prepared to appear on your smartphone or tablet with Magic: The Gathering Arena. This game was previously available on desktop machines, and is now ready to roll on Android and iOS.

Magic: The Gathering Arena can now be played on Windows PC, Apple’s Mac OS, and on smartphones and tablets with iOS or Android. That means most any Android device, so long as it works with Android 6.0 and newer. This game is approximately 120MB large, and is likely a lot larger depending on which version of the game you get and which content needs to be loaded for the latest sets of cards.

If you are looking to play the game on iOS, you’ll need a device with either iOS 13.0 or iPadOS 13.0 or later. The game is approximately 906MB large right out the gate – and will likely get larger as more cards and content are added to your collection.

You’ll need either a touchscreen or a connected mouse of some sort – this version of the game is made for the touchscreen environment. This game works with the same account you use for Magic: The Gathering Arena on a desktop device. You’ll use your official Wizards Account to access your existing collection and match with players cross-platform.

It’s been a long time coming. The folks at Blizzard that make Hearthstone must have been keeping an eye on the progress made by Wizards on this expansion of their own card-based game. Now that the most famous Collectable Card Game ever made is mobile, will the digital card game universe suffer – or blossom?

You can get this game on Google Play for Android right this minute for free. It’s also free on the Apple app store for iOS. But be warned: If you find the game addicting, there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself spending real money on digital packs of cards. That can drain your wallet quick!