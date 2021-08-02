Lord of the Rings on Prime release date and new names

The next major Lord of the Rings production is ready to launch as Lord of the Rings on Prime. Amazon isn’t taking any chances with the name on this particular title, making it very VERY clear that the Lord of the Rings universe will be their hero for the future of Prime Video. The Lord of the Rings on Prime universe will debut in a little over a year from now for all people that have an Amazon Prime subscription.

The official synopsis for the television show suggests that the show will take place during the “fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.” This means we’re looking at a story “thousands of years” before the stories we see unfold in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings. We’re talking Silmarillion business here, like… stuff you might’ve read about if you had the time, but never got around to when you were in college.

This story exists in effectively the same place as we’ve seen stories unfold in Lord of the Rings, however – the same goes for The Hobbit. “From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map,” said the synopsis, “these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

As yet, a total of 8 episodes are confirmed. We have a single character name confirmed: Loda. We know that some big names from past productions are involved, including one you might recognize from the making of Lord of the Rings (and if you’re a big fan of Lord of the Rings in general): illustrator and concept artist John Howe.

Take a peek at the preview video above to learn more about Lord of the Rings on Prime. This is the first video released by the production, and it will very likely be one in a series of similar videos showing the making of the show between here and this time next year.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

The release date for the first episode of The Lord of the Rings on Prime is September 2, 2022. “On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins.” That’s what the official “The Lord of the Rings on Prime” account suggested today on Twitter.