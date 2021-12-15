LG Wing gets one last surprise from Verizon

LG’s exit from the smartphone market wasn’t exactly unexpected but also quite sad. It left many fans hanging and a few dreams unfulfilled. The industry’s first rollable phone, for example, would have come from LG, but will never come to pass. The company did promise it wouldn’t immediately abandon owners of its existing phones, but its ability to stay on top of things hasn’t exactly been reassuring. That said, a surprise update gives owners of the odd LG Wing one last gift, probably the last one it will ever get.

The LG Wing is perhaps the epitome of LG’s daring, ingenuity, and insanity, all at the same time. It already tried the second screen solution to the phone screen size problem, so it decided to go off in a completely different direction. The result was a smartphone that was quirky, unique, and, most importantly, memorable.

Unfortunately, those are probably the onky good things about it. In our review, we noted how its swiveling screen trick worked well, but only with the very small number of apps that actually took advantage of that feature. In almost all other aspects, the LG Wing turned out to be a dud, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have its share of fans and owners.

It seems that LG hasn’t forgotten about those, at least not yet. Verizon, the exclusive partner for this phone in the US, just rolled out an important Android 11 update for the phone. It doesn’t detail the changes it made on top, but the update to Android alone is already a huge deal.

Unfortunately, it is also very late. The LG Wing launched in 2020 with Android 10 from 2019. LG promised three Android updates, not three years of updates. In theory, the phone should receive Android 13 someday. LG, sadly, isn’t exactly known for its speedy and consistent update performance, making that promise a little doubtful.