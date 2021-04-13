LG reveals which phones will get the next big Android updates

LG recently announced that it is getting out of the smartphone business, and soon after it reassured its existing customers that it will continue to support some of its existing phones via additional Android updates over the next three years. This, naturally, raised questions over which models will get the future updates and now we finally have an answer.

LG’s decision to exit the phone business isn’t surprising — we’ve been hearing rumors about the plan for many months, though the company had previously quashed them leading up to the big confirmation.

The South Korean company plans to focus on more profitable markets, including IoT appliances, but it won’t immediately abandon its past phone customers.

As first discovered by Android Authority, LG Germany and LG Korea have released lists of phone models that will get the Android 12 and 13 updates, as well as models that will get Android 12 but not Android 13.

In addition, the company has revealed the following models will get the Android 11 update with the rollout currently in the ‘testing’ phase: LG G8S, LG G8X, LG Wing, LG Velvet 4G, LG K52, and the LG K42. Keep in mind that because these lists were released by LG Germany and Korea, the rollouts in other markets may not quite line up.

Models that will get Android 12 & Android 13:

– LG Velvet

– LG Velvet LTE

– LG Wing

Models that will get Android 12 but not Android 13:

– LG V50

– LG V50s

– LG G8

– LG Q31

– LG Q52

– LG Q92