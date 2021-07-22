LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier mask is back and it’s a lot more practical

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, LG revealed and launched an interesting face mask called PuriCare. The mask shares that name with LG’s lineup of air purifiers, and for a good reason, as it’s essentially an air purifier you strap to your face. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier – its full, official name – is back today, as LG has made some updates to the mask.

For starters, LG says that the motor in the latest iteration of the PuriCare Wearable is smaller, lighter, and more efficient, resulting in a mask that weighs less and lasts longer between charges. In addition, the LG DUAL fans are staying the same for this new version, and they’ll automatically change up airflow depending on the user’s breathing patterns.

It seems that the battery has also received an upgrade. While the model we saw last year had an 820mAh battery, this one has a 1,000mAh battery. LG says that’s good for 8 hours on a full charge, with a two-hour recharge time once the battery is depleted.

The biggest additions in this version of the PuriCare are a built-in microphone and speaker that both use VoiceON tech. The microphone can pick up what users are saying while they have the mask on, which the speaker then amplifies. That means PuriCare wearers can have a conversation without having to pull down the mask or shouting to be heard.

LG says that the latest iteration of PuriCare will launch in Thailand first this August. The company then plans to launch in other regions as it’s allowed by local regulators but didn’t suggest which countries are next on the docket or describe a timeline for subsequent rollouts. We’ll let you know if LG provides an update, so stay tuned for more.