LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier launches globally

A new breed of accessories and technologies have cropped up recently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While most of these don’t exactly help kill the virus, some do protect people from infection or at least lessen the risk of the immune system being compromised by other diseases. One of the most common low-tech preventive measures has been a face mask, though there is always some debate on the best kind or how to best use them. Trying to take the uncertainty out of the equation, LG is now launching a wearable version of is PuriCare Air Purifier that turns low-tech into high-tech.

LG revealed this rather large excuse of a face mask a few months ago and is pretty much selling it as a portable version of its existing PuriCare brand of home air purifiers. That’s because unlike regular face masks, the Wearable Air Purifier pulls double duty in blocking and ventilating.

Two H13 HEPA filters, the same type used in LG’s residential air purifiers, advertise the ability to block 99.95% of airborne viruses and bacteria from reaching your mouth and nose. DUAL fans, yes fans, on the other hand, regulate the filtered air to help wearers breathe despite having half their face enclosed in the mask. A special Respiratory Sensor detects the wearers breathing pattern to adjust the fans’ speed to one of three available settings.

As you might have guessed by now, the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier has electronics that need to be powered to work, provided by a built-in rechargeable 820 mAh battery. Various parts of the mask can be removed, cleaned, or replaced and the package even includes a UVnano sanitation case to kill bacteria for good measure.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier might seem overkill when a plain face mask will do but it also leaves fewer excuses for those who argue about the difficulty in breathing when wearing one. The wearable device is launching in key regions in Asia and the Middle East, with no word yet on wider availability or price for that matter.