LG PuriCare is an air purifier you can wear over your face

Face masks, despite the controversy surrounding them in some countries, have come in shorter supply due to the ongoing pandemic. Even more worrying is the quality of masks, especially homemade ones, and the growing number of masks being disposed of improperly. At its virtual IFA 2020 exhibit next month, LG will show off PuriCare, its solution which, as you might expect, is a bit of a smart device designed to purify the air you breathe in and wear almost like a post-apocalyptic but still stylish face mask.

Face masks have not come in all shapes and sizes but not all of them are actually designed properly. Some are just for show while others, while effective, are also uncomfortable to use for long hours. LG promises that its PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier delivers both looks and efficiency thanks to a variety of components, including sensors and built-in fans.

LG says that its patented Respiratory Sensor intelligently detects the wearer’s breath and can adjust the fan speed between three settings to help make breathing more effortless. The mask also uses the same H13 HEPA filters that LG uses for its home purifiers, promising a supply of fresh and clean air. And to ensure the proper disinfection of the mask itself, it has a case the uses UV-LED lights to kill germs while charging the mask.

Yes, the mask actually does need to charge its 820 mAh battery, which is advertised to last 2 to 8 hours, depending on the mode of operation. This is no disposable or washable mask, obviously, and the filters and ear straps can and need to be replaced eventually. The case will notify users via LG’s ThinQ mobile app if it’s time to replace the filters.

The company promises that despite the electronics and components onboard, the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is still light enough to comfortably wear for hours on end. It will also fit securely on anyone’s face, minimizing gaps around the chin and nose. There is no word yet on when the wearable sanitation device will be available in the market, not to mention the replacement filters and parts for it.