LG confirms 2021 sound bar line pricing and availability details

LG is known for a wide range of products, including TVs, appliances, and home theater equipment like sound bars. The company has confirmed US pricing and availability for its 2021 lineup of sound bars. LG’s line has new models promising a premium audio experience, versatility, and convenient control.

The entire line features eco-conscious designs and packaging along with high-quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality, and modern styling. For 2021, LG sound bar models include the SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, and SP2. All of the models will launch starting this month, with additional models coming later this year.

All 2021 models leverage the AI Sound Pro feature on LG TVs. Audio from the TV is played to the Soundbar via a TV Sound Mode Share feature that supports the audio processing power of AI Sound Pro on the more capable of LG’s 2021 sound bars. The entire line also supports the same sound modes as the latest LG TVs allowing users to easily switch between the Soundbar and the TV using the TV remote.

LG SP9YA and SP8YA are compatible with multiple voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri, providing a range of control options. Both models also support AirPlay 2, allowing users to stream, control, and share music directly from their Apple device. Both units also support Meridian Horizon technology in Music Mode to up-mix two-channel stereo content into multichannel audio.

For 2021, SP9YA, SP8YA, SPD7Y sound bars also support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X utilizing up-firing speakers for a three-dimensional audio experience. The units also support both USB playback and Bluetooth streaming along with 4K pass-through with Dolby Vision support. LG’s entire 2021 line, except for the SP2, supports Hi-Res Audio content with lossless playback at 24-bit/192kHz for the SP9YA and 24-bit/96kHz for the SP8YA, SP7Y, and SPD7Y. The SP9YA sells for $999, SP8YA sells for $799, SP7Y sells for $449, SPD7Y sells for $399, and SP2 sells for $179. All are available now except the SPD7Y, which will land in mid-June.