Lexus J201 Concept will defend its title at the 2020 Rebelle Rally

Lexus has something in store for overlanding enthusiasts at the 2020 Rebelle Rally. Last year’s champions Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley of The X Elles will return to defend their crown onboard another Lexus. But instead of the GX460, the team will get to experience the Lexus J201 concept, a fully-equipped off-road vehicle based on the LX570.

Assembled by renowned overlanding experts at Expedition Overland, the Lexus J201 Concept is essentially a more luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser with the underpinnings of a veteran off-road machine. According to Lexus, the J201 Concept embodies the core pillars of the Lexus brand: Brave Design, Imaginative Technology, Exhilarating Performance, and the Japanese principle of Omotenashi.

The Lexus J201 reminds us of the Lexus GXOR (GX Off-Road) concept unveiled last year. Based on the 2019 Lexus GX460, the GXOR is a purpose-built overlanding machine with 18-inch Lexus F Sport wheels, General Grabber X3 all-terrain tires, and a fistful of off-road-ready equipment. Apparently, you get the same deal in the J201 concept.

Visually, the Lexus J201 has a CBI off-road front and rear bumper, 17-inch Evo Corse Dakar Zero wheels, the same General Grabber X3 tires as the GXOR, cross-drilled StopTech brakes, a 30-inch Rigid Industries light bar, and a heavy-duty WARN winch. The J201 also comes with a TJM Airtec snorkel, CBI rock sliders, and an ARB twin onboard compressor.

Underneath, the Lexus J201 Concept comes with front and rear performance differentials (4.30 Nitro gears with ARB air lockers), off-road skid plates, and an ICON suspension system. The vehicle is also equipped with a Goose Gear drawer module, a standard Prinsu Design roof rack, and exclusive Zero Halliburton aluminum travel cases.

The new Lexus J201 remains a concept at this point, but the vehicle is ready to prove its merits at the 2020 Rebelle Rally from October 8 to 17.