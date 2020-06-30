Lexar SL200 1TB portable SSD revealed with USB-C

There’s a new Lexar external data drive in the world this week called the Lexar SL200. This is an SSD, with SSD-level performance, which means it’ll roll at speed up to 550MB/s read and 400MB/s write. This machine has 256-bit AES encryption and connects with a USB-C port – that’s USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to USB Type-A.

Lexar’s SL200 was revealed with “drop-, shock-, vibration-resistant” and it comes with a three-year limited warranty. You’ll be able to get this piece of hardware in either 512GB or 1TB storage space, both with the same hardware dimensions. You can get it in whatever color you like, so long as it’s the one gray color you see here.

The first version of this drive that’ll be released is the Lexar SL200 Portable SSD with 512GB internal storage for approximately $90 USD. There’ll be a Lexar SL200 Portable SSD with 1TB internal storage available in July of 2020 for an approximate price of $160 USD.

UPDATE: According to B&H Photo, there’ll be a 2TB edition as well. All versions will work with USB 3.1 Type-C, and the dimensions of the product are always 39 x 2.36 x 0.37-inches. You’ll find the weight of the drive right around 0.09lb (without the cable) and it’ll be released to both Adorama and B&H in the near future.

This morning we also saw the release of a similarly sized – but very different – SSD from Samsung. The Samsung 870 QVO SSD is an internal device – made to be planted inside your PC – and it’ll appear in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB editions. They’re not cheap!