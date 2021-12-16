Lenovo’s huge ThinkVision displays will make WFH teams envious

Lenovo has revealed a trio of new ThinkVision large format displays, aiming to turn a wall into an interactive screen. Intended for classrooms and meeting rooms – though likely to be coveted by those still working from home – the Lenovo ThinkVision T86, T75, and T65 span 65 to 86 inches in size, with 4K resolution and pen input support.

The screen itself has up to 400 nits of brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, and Lenovo finishes it with an anti-glare coating plus an ambient light sensor to adjust brightness levels to the room conditions. Infrared touch support promises +/- 1mm accuracy.

At the top is a 4K webcam with a 122-degree field of view and a 4x digital zoom. That attaches with a cable-free USB connection, so that it can be removed; alternatively, a privacy shutter can be slid across to cover the lens. It’s paired with an 8-microphone array, together with twin 15 watt speakers.

These are no mere dumb monitors, useful only when plugged into a PC or laptop, however. In fact all three ThinkVision displays are running their own Android 9 OS on an embedded quad-core system-on-chip. That has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage to play with.

Preinstalled apps include Smart Whiteboard and Lenovo Projection, with a Launcher that pops up along the bottom of the screen. A Sidebar at the left side can be used for navigation as well as access to quick settings and things like annotation. There’s also a File Manager for local documents, and widgets for screen recording, voice recording, a calculator and clock, and a calendar.

Ports include USB Type-B Touch, HDMI 2.0 input, USB 3.0, and USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 1) on the front, while there’s a VGA and AV input, USB 2.0, two ethernet ports, RS232 series, HDMI 2.0 output, line output, S/PDIF digital audio output, a microphone input, and a TF card slot on the bottom. Lenovo then squeezes in three HDMI 2.0 inputs on the side, along with DisplayPort 1.2, two USB 3.0, a single USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 1), USB Type-B (Touch Out), and a VGA input. Finally, there’s a USB 2.0 port on the top for the camera, and an OPS slot.

On the wireless side, there’s 802.11ac WiFi along with Bluetooth 5.0. Lenovo also bundles its W20 wireless dongle, which plugs into a USB-C, USB-C, or HDMI port on a laptop, tablet, smartphone, or other device, and can wirelessly project content without installing any specific software first. There’s support for screen mirroring, second screen, and more.

When the room isn’t in use, meanwhile, a human presence sensor allows the ThinkVision to shut down automatically to save power. It’ll wake up again when someone comes near.

As you might expect, this is all more expensive than a TV of the same sort of size would be. The 65-inch ThinkVision T65 will be $4,999 when it goes on sale in April 2022, while the 75-inch T75 will be $6,999. Finally, the largest model, the 86-inch ThinkVision T86, will be $7,999.