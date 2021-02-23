Lenovo ThinkPad 2021: Big X, T, P and L Series updates plus 40″ curved display

Lenovo is readying a bevy of new ThinkPads, including the ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 i with baked-in 5G, and the X13 Yoga Gen 2 with a much-requested switch to a 16:10 display. The new line-up also includes new ThinkPad T15, T14, P15, P15s, L15, and L14 models, plus a big new curved display.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 and X13 Yoga Gen 2

Lenovo’s new affordable ultraportable flagships, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 and X13 Yoga Gen 2 pack 13.3-inch 16:10 aspect displays and up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile processors. The Intel models get Iris Xe graphics, whereas the AMD versions use integrated AMD Radeon GPUs.

Intel versions get either WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E, and optional 5G Sub-6GHz or 2×2 MIMO Cat12 4G. Their AMD counterparts have WiFi 6 and optionally the 4G modem too. Those with WWAN support both a physical and an eSIM card, though only one can be active at a time.

For the X13 Gen 2, there’s now a choice of two colors – black or Storm Gray with CNC highly-polished edges – and up to 16 hours of battery life. There are user-facing speakers, and the Intel versions get Thunderbolt 4; AMD models top out at USB 3 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C. For display, there’s a range of WUXGA or WQXGA panels, with touch or non-touch. Expect up to 32GB of memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

As for the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2, that has a 360-degree hinge and a choice of WUXGA and WQXGA resolution touchscreens with an optional anti-glare coating. It will run up to 12 hours, Lenovo says, and there’s a a silo for the bundled stylus along with a wider touchpad.

Both include a new combo power button and fingerprint sensor, replacing the separate units on previous models. They also have a human presence detection sensor, which can track whether someone is sitting in front of the laptops, lock them automatically when you move away, and then wake them for Windows Hello upon your return.

The ThinkPad X13 i Gen 2 will go on sale in March, priced from $1,299, while the ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 will arrive in May, priced from $1,139. The ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 will land in April, priced from $1,379.

Lenovo ThinkPad T15, T14, and T14s

For Lenovo’s ThinkPad T Series, the mainstream productivity line-up comes in a choice of up to 14-inch UHD panels or 15.6-inch UHD panels, both with the option of HDR and Dolby Vision support. There’ll be both Intel 11th Gen Core processor and AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile processor options; the former get Intel UHD, Iris Xe, or NVIDIA MX450 graphics, while the latter use integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

Intel versions can be had with WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E, while AMD models get WiFi 6. There’s optional 5G Sub-6GHz on the ThinkPad T14s models, while 4G LTE is available on several of the notebooks. The T14s gets up to a Full HD IR webcam, while the T14 and T15 have HD or HD Hybrid IR cameras. T14s models also borrow the X Series’ combo fingerprint/power button too.

The ThinkPad T15 will go on sale in March, priced from $1,379, alongside the ThinkPad T14 i and the ThinkPad T14s i from $1,379 and $1,499 respectively. The ThinkPad T14 and T14s will go on sale in May, priced from $1,159 and $1,279 respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s and P14s

Promising power along with portability, the ThinkPad P14s has up to a 14-inch UHD HDR Dolby Vision display, while the ThinkPad P15 has up to a 15.6-inch UHD HDR Dolby Vision panel. The P14 will be offered with either 11th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile processors; the P15s will be Intel-only.

For the P14s, there’s either Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA T500 graphics on the Intel configuration, or AMD Radeon graphics on the AMD models. The. P15s comes with up to the T500 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. Intel machines get WiFi 6E; AMD’s has WiFi 6. All can be outfitted with 4G LTE modems.

The ThinkPad P15s and P14s i will both go on sale in March, each priced from $1,389. The ThinkPad P1s will follow in May, priced from $1,169.

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 and L14 Gen 2

Most affordable of the new laptops, the ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 and L14 Gen 2 join the existing L13 and L13 Yoga. There’ll be both Intel 11th Gen Core models and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile models, with a choice of up to 14-inch Full HD or 15-inch Full HD displays.

For graphics, Intel machines will get either Intel UHD, Iris Xe, or NVIDIA’s MX450. The AMD versions will use AMD Radeon. Connectivity includes WiFi 6 and optional embedded 4G LTE.

The ThinkPad L15 and L14 will go on sale in May 2021, both priced from $689.

Lenovo ThinkVision P40w

As for those times you want more real-estate to work with, the Lenovo ThinkVision P40w may do the trick. A 39.7-inch 2500R curved WLED display, its 21:9 panel clocks in at 5120 x 2160 resolution with a 75Hz refresh rate. Brightness is 300 cd/m2, while contrast ratio is 1,000:1. Lenovo says it hits 99-percent of the sRGB color gamut, and 98-percent of the DCI-P3, with 10-bit color and HDR support.

Clearly, this isn’t for gaming, but it would work as a handy desktop hub for your notebook. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0, and a DisplayPort 1.4 for video inputs, along with gigabit ethernet, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B and Thunderbolt 4 for USB upstart, and four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C, and one Thunderbolt 4 for USB downstream.

It can deliver up to 27W of power via USB Type-C, and up to 100W via Thunderbolt 4. The stand tilts and swivels, as well as lifts, and there’s VESA support too. Interestingly, it’s also the first Intel AMT Capable Thunderbolt 4 monitor, supporting Intel Active Management Technology. It’ll go on sale in June 2021, priced at $1,699.