Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i, 14p and 16p pack AMD, Intel and optional OLED

Lenovo has updated its ThinkBook range for CES 2021, slotting in-between its dedicated consumer and ThinkPad business lines for smaller businesses and home workers. Both AMD and Intel processors feature, along with a new wireless charging pad, optional OLED screens on some models, and features like noise cancellation for video calls.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i

Lenovo’s smallest new ThinkBook, the 13x i combines up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel UHD graphics, up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. There’s a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 display, running at 400 nits of brightness with an anti-glare coating and Dolby Vision support, bracketed by 3.9mm left and right bezels.

Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4, a combo mic/audio jack, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Although it’s 12.9mm thick, there’s still space for a full-sized, backlit keyboard and a 180-degree hinge. A fingerprint sensor is built into the power button, and there’s a privacy shutter over the webcam. Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W speakers and four microphones are included too.

The 53 Whr battery can be recharged either by the included USB-C power adapter, or the same ThinkBook Charging Mat as works with the new ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i: put the notebook down anywhere on that surface, and it’ll recharge. The ThinkBook 13x i will go on sale in Q1 2021, Lenovo says, priced from $1,199.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14p

Promising AMD performance with portability, the 14-inch ThinkBook 14p combines Ryzen processors with integrated Radeon graphics, up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. Two displays will be offered: the first runs at 2.2K resolution, using an IPS LCD panel with 300 nits of brightness. Lenovo will also offer a 2.8K OLED with 400 nits of brightness and 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

There’s Windows Hello with an IR camera and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. Connectivity includes two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, an HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, and a microSD card reader. There’s also WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, plus a 61Whr battery.

Interestingly, Lenovo says it has included an AI-based noise cancellation system for video calls, which can be switched between allowing through ambient noise to focusing solely on the person actually sitting in front of the laptop. The ThinkBook 14p will go on sale in Q1 2021, Lenovo says, priced from $849.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p

Finally, in the new ThinkBook series, there’s the ThinkBook 16p. Bigger sibling to the ThinkBook 14p, Lenovo uses that extra chassis space to squeeze in some extra performance. Alongside the AMD Ryzen processors, there’s a choice of NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX mobile graphics chips, too.

Storage is up to 1TB of PCIe SSD, and there’s up to 32GB of DDR memory. You get a 70Whr battery, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, and an SD card reader. The 16-inch display runs at 2.5K resolution, with 400 nits of brightness, and Lenovo also finds room for not only a full-sized keyboard but a number pad and bigger glass touchpad as well.

The ThinkBook 16p will go on sale in Q1 2021, Lenovo says, priced from $1,299.