Lenovo Tab P11 Pro gives iPad Pro an affordable rival

There’s a new tablet in town to take on Apple’s iPad Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+, and the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro combines some of the best features from both. Fronted with an 11.5-inch 2K OLED screen, with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, it’s just 7.7 mm deep at its thickest point and runs Android, and will start at under $500.

The display runs at 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 16:10 aspect panel. It covers 100-percent of the NTSC color space, Lenovo says, and is TÜV Rheinland-certified with 500 nits of brightness.

As well as Dolby Vision, there’s also Dolby Atmos support, with four JBL speakers. The Tab P11 Pro will automatically adjust which it uses depending on the orientation at which the tablet is being used. There’s sufficient battery for up to 15 hours of video playback, Lenovo says.

Inside the 485 gram all-aluminum casing is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G chipset. That’s paired with up to 6GB of memory and up to 128GB of UFS storage. Sadly there’s no integrated 5G, though – unlike the embedded 5G option Samsung offers for the Galaxy Tab S7+, and which Apple is expected to add to the iPad Pro sooner rather than later – which Lenovo says would have made its tablet too expensive.

Optional will be a pen and keyboard pack, which helps turn the Tab P11 Pro into a laptop replacement. The Lenovo Precision Pen 2 supports up to 4,096 levels of pressure and can track nib tilt, and has a battery that lasts for up to 100 hours. As for the keyboard cover that has U-shaped keys with 18mm pitch and 1.3mm of travel.

The lack of 5G isn’t the only issue we could see holding back potential tablet buyers. There’s no display out support from the Tab P11 Pro’s USB-C 3.1 port, so you can’t plug in an external screen.

Still, you get face unlock using the tablet’s front cameras, and the option of background blurring for video calls. There’s a fingerprint reader on the side, and a microSD slot for expanding the storage by up to 1TB. Dual microphones, WiFI 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 are standard, and there’ll be embedded LTE as an option.

As for cameras, there’s a pair of 8-megapixel fixed focus sensors on the front. The back gets a 13-megapixel autofocus camera and a 5-megapixel fixed focus ultra wide. There’s also a ToF time of flight sensor.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will go on sale in November, priced from $499.