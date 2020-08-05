Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ offer 5G in iPad Pro rivals

Samsung wants a slice of Apple’s iPad Pro market, and the laptop-replacing Android tablets it aims to bite that off with are the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. Debuting a crisper, sleeker design than their predecessors, they’re designed to work with or without a keyboard cover accessory, and support Samsung’s latest S Pen, while optional integrated 5G helps differentiate them from the iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch display, using an LTPS TFT panel with a 120Hz refresh ratio. It’s running at 2560 x 1600 resolution. As for the Galaxy Tab S7+ that kicks it up to 12.4-inches, and uses a Super AMOLED panel instead. Resolution ticks up to 2800 x 1752, and you still get the 120Hz refresh.

Both are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chipset, and running Android 10. There’ll be two configurations, either 6GB of memory paired with 12GB of storage, or 8GB of memory paired with 256GB of storage. Either way you get a microSD slot good with up to 1TB cards.

As for connectivity, Samsung will have different combinations of WiFi, LTE, and 5G depending on which of the tablets you opt for. All will get WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0; the Galaxy Tab S7 will also be offered as a 4G LTE version, and as a 5G version. The Galaxy Tab S7+ takes all the decision-making out of your hands, meanwhile, making WiFi/LTE/5G standard.

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C is standard, with support for DisplayPort out. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a fingerprint sensor built into a button on the side, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ swaps that for an in-display fingerprint reader. Both have quad AKG speakers and Dolby Atmos support. On the back there’s a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an LED flash; the front gets an 8-megapixel camera.

For accessories, the S Pen is standard and connects via Bluetooth to the tablet. You’ll get the same sort of handwriting and productivity support as you do with the stylus on the new Galaxy Note 20. Samsung will also offer a Book Cover, and a Book Cover Keyboard, for those who really want a laptop alternative; the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will automatically switch into their desktop mode when the keyboard accessory is attached.. Of course, you’ll be able to use your own Bluetooth or USB-C keyboard and mouse if you prefer, or even plug in an external display for more real-estate there.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is priced from $649.99, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ is priced from $849.99; both will be offered in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze. Expect them to go on sale from Fall 2020.