Lenovo reveals Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G tablets

Lenovo has revealed two new premium tablets that are available in some areas with 5G. The tablets slide into Lenovo’s P-Series and include the Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G. The first of the tablets is the P12 Pro, which is a premium tablet aimed at multimedia use.

The Android tablet has a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. Lenovo integrates an S-Stripe RGB subpixel system for less grainy images. The screen can show 107 percent of the NTSC color gamut while providing deep Blacks and up to 600 nits of brightness when operated in extreme mode. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are both supported.

Integrated sound is an important aspect of the tablet aimed at multimedia use. The P12 Pro features a quartet of loud high excursion SLS surround sound JBL speakers augmented with Dolby Atmos technology. Lenovo uses the Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform with 8 gigabytes of RAM and Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 is enabled by the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 Mobile Connectivity Subsystem, which also supports optional 5G. Power comes from a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W quick chargers.

The tablet also supports the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3. Included in the package is a full-sized snap-on keyboard that has an integrated trackpad. The keyboard has 16 function keys with 1.3mm key travel and 19.0mm key pitch for comfortable typing.

Lenovo’s other tablet is the Tab P11 5G featuring an 11-inch IPS display. It too supports Dolby Vision and 5G technology using a nano SIM card. In addition, it supports an optional keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and 256 gigabytes of storage. Power comes from a 7700mAh rechargeable battery, and it supports 20W quick charge.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with Wi-Fi only will be available in October, starting at $609.99. A 5G model won’t be offered in North America but will be offered in other countries starting at €899. Finally, the Lenovo Tab P11 5G won’t be available in North America but will be available in Europe starting at €499 in October.