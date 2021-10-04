Lenovo Legion Play handheld Android game console leaks

Mobile gaming has been popular for many years, and while most people play mobile games on their smartphones, dedicated mobile gaming consoles are still popular. Something interesting has leaked from Lenovo, most known for producing laptop and desktop computers. The leaked product is called the Lenovo Legion Play, and it’s an Android-powered portable game console discovered on the Lenovo website in a series of images.

The images were hidden on Lenovo’s German and Japanese websites, and the console was apparently supposed to be revealed at the Lenovo Mobile World Congress 2021 showcase. However, the product was never revealed at the show and if it has been delayed or canceled is unknown. Along with the four hidden images was a description of the console.

The description says Legion Play was the first Android cloud gaming console and was designed for AAA gaming. Noted in one of the images is a link to GeForce Now from Nvidia. Legion Play has a seven-inch 16:9 full high definition display that supports HDR 10. It also features integrated controllers, dual speakers, dual vibration, and a large 7000 mAh battery.

Lenovo also had a developer program in mind open to all developers, and the description said it was coming soon in select markets. Something worth noting is that while the description says the screen has no bezels, there is a bezel in the images found on the website. The text may have simply been a placeholder, or perhaps the reason for the delay was to integrate the mentioned bezel-free display.

Images show a pair of analog joysticks, shoulder buttons, a USB-C port on the bottom, and a microphone port. There is no indication at this point if Lenovo will launch the Legion Play.