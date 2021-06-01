LEGO CON event revealed

The first ever official LEGO CON event was revealed this week with a promise of 2 hours of non-stop LEGO action. The LEGO Group said that LEGO CON would take place on June 26, 2021, at noon-2PM ET / 9-11AM PT. This event will cover LEGO VIDIO, Star Wars, Technic, Ninjago, DOTS, Minecraft, Harry Potter, and Super Mario.

LEGO CON 2021, AKA the inaugural LEGO CON will take place at the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark – and it’ll be a streamed event. That doesn’t mean that this sort of event will ALWAYS be a streaming-only sort of event, but it might. For now it seems like an extended press conference more than a standard “CON” (convention of sorts).

LEGO Group suggested this week that the first LEGO CON will be a two-hour “action-packed LIVE event where families can discover the latest news, see new product reveals and connect with fans from all over the world.” As yet there is no “schedule” for the event – just one big blast.

– LEGO VIDIO

– Star Wars

– Technic

– Ninjago

– LEGO DOTS

– Minecraft

– Harry Potter

– Super Mario

It’s not shocking to see the LEGO brands listed above all taking a major part of the whole event. It IS surprising that the following elements aren’t listed at all:

– LEGO Jurassic Park (or World)

– LEGO IDEAS

– City, Space, Architecture

– Marvel Comics

– DC Comics

This event will likely act as a booster for the brands that are most likely in need of a kick in the pants right this moment. Or at least that would make sense if Star Wars wasn’t included in the list – since Star Wars has always been the biggest LEGO cross-brand of the bunch!

In any case, the event is set to take place on June 26, 2021 at noon, New York Time. That’s 9AM in California, 5PM in England. This event will be live streamed for all, for the public, without need for sign-up or admission. You’ll find the entirety of the event streamed at LEGO’s LEGO CON page and we’ll be covering the news here on SlashGear – stay tuned!