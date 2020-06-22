Leaks suggest no new hardware for WWDC 2020 after all

Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous rumors that suggest when WWDC kicks off later today, there would be new hardware unveiled at the show. Specifically, rumors have pointed to a new iMac computer to be unveiled at WWDC 2020. Now multiple leaks have surfaced from notable leakers with a history of accuracy that claim there will be no new hardware unveiled today.

According to leaks from Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach, any possible hardware unveils for the event to be held today have been scraped. Weinbach noted in his tweet that two sources had told him there would be no hardware unveiled today. However, both of the leakers note they could be wrong.

It certainly not unheard of for WWDC to lack any hardware launches. In 2018, no new hardware was shown at WWDC. However, last year WWDC hosted the unveiling of the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. As for why plans to launch hardware at the event this year have been scrapped, speculation is that Apple faced problems with its supply chain related to the coronavirus pandemic.

It could also be that Apple never had plans to launch new hardware at WWDC 2020. The event to be held later today is digital-only and free to anyone who wants to join. Past rumors had suggested multiple hardware devices to launch at the event. While the redesigned iMac was the most notable rumor, others had suggested that AirTags, AirPods Studio, and a refreshed Apple TV would all debut at the show.

The Chinese supply chain has undoubtedly been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as products for multiple manufacturers all around the world have been unavailable at times. The new hardware could be announced later this year when Apple is expected to unveil its ARM-based chips for future MacBook products.