Leaked Google Pixel foldable clues point to a more affordable gadget

There is no denying that Google has been toying around with the idea of a foldable smartphone for a while now. Through 2021, we heard multiple reports of the company working on a much-talked-about device that even received an unoriginal name; the ‘Pixel Foldable.’ Towards the end of 2021, reports came in indicating that Google was no longer pursuing a foldable strategy and that the Pixel Foldable was essentially dead. This even prompted SlashGear’ Ewdison Then to pen an op-ed elaborating why it would be a missed opportunity for Google, and the larger Android ecosystem.

Chikena/Shutterstock

Almost on cue, earlier this month, in January 2022, Google essentially revived plans of the Pixel Foldable (via 9To5Mac), and the product supposedly even received a new name: the Google Pixel Notepad. There were also indications that Google intended to launch the Pixel Notepad for a much lower price compared to its sole competitor in the U.S. — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Today, we have sort of know how much cheaper the Pixel Notepad will be compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

How cheap, really?

A new report from 9to5Google sites anonymous insider sources suggesting indicates that Google will position the Pixel Foldable at around the $1400 mark. The publication says they have verified the information from two independent sources that are “familiar with Google’s ongoing planning.” The publication does, however, add that this pricing is subject to change.

Nevertheless, if the purported $1400 (likely $1399) price tag for the Pixel Notepad does turn out to be accurate, it will be a good $400 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. And at that price tag, there could be a lot of takers for a foldable phone with a clean Android experience.

Notably, this price tag will let the Pixel Foldable slot into its own segment — with a good $500 price difference between Google’s current flagship phone, the Pixel 6 Pro. In comparison, the price difference between Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra ($1199) and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 ($1799) is $600.

Earlier in January 2022, there were also reports about the Pixel Notepad receiving a staggered global launch, with the device first coming to the U.S. followed by a wider global launch within a couple of months down the line. There is also a chance that by the time the Pixel Notepad arrives, Samsung may launch the fourth generation Galaxy Z Fold.

What do we know so far?

Even though the Google Pixel Foldable has appeared in several concept sketches, renders of the actual device continue to remain under wraps. Indications are the Pixel Notepad will be a lot closer to the Oppo Find N than the “taller” Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is highly likely to use Google’s own, Samsung-made, Tensor chips. We still do not know if these chips will come in a different state of tune from the existing Pixel lineup.

Reports have also said that the Pixel Notepad will get a dual-camera setup that uses a 12.2MP IMX 363 sensor from Sony for the primary camera — the same sensor that the Pixel 5a uses. The secondary rear camera supposedly gets the 12MP IMX386 sensor mated to an ultra-wide lens. The phone is also likely to use the 8MP IMX355 for selfies.