Google Pixel foldable release date tipped with controversial cameras

Google’s effectively spilled the beans when it comes to their upcoming Pixel foldable smartphone. This device seemed inevitable since the company started including foldable display features with the newest version of Android and Android development for the near future. But now, here in the latest version of the official Google camera app, codes show the device is in development and appears to be in the pipeline for an expected release in the year 2022.

Per an APK file investigation at 9to5Google, the latest Google camera app shows the Pixel foldable smart device with a few key details ready for release next year. This device is attached to a set of cameras that’d indicate it was using the same main camera sensor* as appears on the notably thin-bodied Google Pixel 5, likely allowing the entire device to avoid the massive bump included with the Pixel 6.

The camera system on the Google Pixel 5 remains more than good enough for the average user – especially as Google continues to develop the smart camera software that works with the device’s specific set of cameras and sensors. The Google Pixel foldable will likely pull focus away from the back-facing camera given its far more important foldable display panel inside – along with a pair of front-facing cameras.

Code indicates that the Google Pixel foldable will work with two identical front-facing cameras. This almost certainly suggests that there’ll be one on the outside when folded closed, and another inside when folded open.

The front-facing cameras work with 8-megapixel IMX355 sensors, the same as is used on the front of the Google Pixel 6. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has a slightly more advanced camera – but the Pixel 6’s front-facing camera is (as is the theme with Pixel device cameras), more than adequate for the average user.

*The Pixel foldable code in the Google camera app also shows a second camera sensor at the back of the device: the Sony IMX386. This is a 12MP camera sensor that’s appeared in a variety of devices over the past several years, including the Nokia 9 PureView, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, and the Motorola Moto Z2 Force. This is an RGB/Monochrome camera with a 6.20 mm (1/2.9″) sensor that rolls with 1.25 μm size pixels (unit cell size) that was released at right around the same time as a very comparable IMX sensor released at the same time that was included with the first Google Pixel.

It’s highly likely that this camera will be used as intended by Sony, as an ultrawide camera, and that it’ll be promoted as a “folded” camera. That’ll mean the user will snap photos with this camera while the Pixel is folded closed, using the front (non-foldable) display as a viewfinder. It’s highly likely that if Google releases a Pixel foldable with a restriction on this camera (folded only), they’ll quickly find users flipping their lids, seeking ways to use the camera in both folded and unfolded configurations – that’s basically a given.

It’s highly likely we’ll see the Google Pixel foldable released in the first half of the year 2022. Google has Android 12L in development now, with an expected release date of March of 2022. Take a peek at Android 12L and notice the release schedule – development is going on now, with an expected final public release after February of 2022 on into March.

Sound like a good time for Google to release their first Pixel foldable, right in time to make use of the software they’ve announced for a device with a big and/or foldable display? Given all we know about Google’s release schedule and previous Pixel reveal dates, we estimate a March 22nd reveal date, then (barring any supply issues), a release date of March 25, 2022 – we shall see!