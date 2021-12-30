Leaked dealer information tips 2022 Ford Maverick price increase

The automotive industry has been hit very hard by the chip shortage plaguing the world. The tight supply of microchips has resulted in delays for many vehicles in production and tight supply for others. Ford has been hit particularly hard during the pandemic and resulting chip shortage, with several of its very popular vehicles being unavailable for most buyers. Those vehicles include the new small and inexpensive Maverick pickup, the Bronco and Bronco Sport models.

Unfortunately for those who wanted the hybrid version of the Maverick, Ford confirmed not long ago that the hybrid truck was sold out until next summer. When the truck is in production again next summer, it will be as a 2022 model. Unfortunately, a leaked bulletin that Ford has sent to its dealer network indicates that prices are increasing slightly for the truck in the new model year.

Price Increases

According to the leaked bulletin published on the Maverick Truck Club forum, new retail price increases are in effect as of December 27, 2021. The starting MSRP for the XLT series has increased by $80. That’s not a significant increase by any means. It’s also worth noting upfront that there is no price increase for the popular entry-level XL model, meaning the truck will still start at under $20,000 without the destination fee.

Pricing on the Lariat trim is going up by $370 for 2022. Anyone wanting the 43L power tilt/slide moonroof option will pay $200 more. In addition, Ford is increasing the price of its 86B Co-Pilot360 driver safety and assistance system by $110. The Maverick Lariat Luxury Package option 54P gets the most significant price increase for 2022 at $410 more than the 2021 model.

Buyers of the 54L or 54B XLT Luxury Package will pay $155 more for those options. Also seeing a price increase is the Roadside Assistance Kit going up to $10. Ford is also pushing the first aid kit price up by $10. Certainly, those are modest price increases, but considering the tight supply and high demand for the Maverick, no one forced to wait until next summer to buy the new truck wants to pay more.

It’s also worth noting that Ford calls out that any 2022 model units invoiced before new pricing went into effect on December 27, 2021, won’t be re-invoiced. That means anyone who’s already ordered 2022 Maverick to be delivered next summer and has been invoiced won’t be charged the new pricing.

Maverick Details

Besides the price changes noted above, the 2022 Ford Maverick carries over unchanged. That’s no surprise considering the truck only debuted a few months ago. The market has responded extremely positively to the Maverick, and it’s the cheapest new truck available in the US.

The Maverick XL, which again sees no price increases for 2022, continues to start under $20,000 without the destination and delivery charge. As we have pointed out before, it’s worth noting that once the destination and delivery charge is added, the cheapest Maverick available will cost more than $20,000.

Ford offers the Maverick with a standard hybrid engine capable of achieving 42 MPG in the city. That type of fuel economy is impressive for any vehicle, but even more so on a pickup capable of hauling 1500 pounds of payload in the bed and towing 2000 pounds on all models. That means it’s a real truck capable of doing most of what the average homeowner would want as well as hauling ATVs or small campers.

The truck is also nicely loaded, even in base form with an infotainment system utilizing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system is the same in all trim levels. Considering most people out there using Apple or Android smartphones, navigation and other app functionality coming from the phone is ideal since phones are easily upgraded when needed.

While the standard powertrain for the Maverick is the hybrid engine, Ford does offer a more powerful 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine option that can be paired with all-wheel drive. With the larger engine, Ford also offers a towing package making the truck able to tow 4000 pounds. However, you give up the incredibly impressive 42 MPG fuel economy the hybrid delivers for the additional power.

When fitted with the EcoBoost option, the Maverick is capable of 23 MPG in the city, 30 MPG on the highway, and 26 MPG combined for front-wheel-drive models. Fitting the truck with all-wheel drive will cost you one MPG across the board. Compare that to the 42 MPG in the city, 33 MPG on the highway, and 37 MPG combined rating for the hybrid, and many will choose to stick with the standard engine option.

During our testing, even when the hybrid Maverick was hauling 1000 pounds in the bed, it’s still achieved 40 MPG in the city. Even with the price increases, the Maverick will remain one of the cheapest new trucks in its class.