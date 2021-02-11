Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy is limited to 25 units worldwide

Like a cat with nine lives, Land Rover’s previous-gen Defender is finding it hard to die, proof of the off-roader’s popularity despite the next-gen Defender lingering in the shadows. Does it have to do with the old Defender’s ladder frame chassis, or is it that rugged, timeless, vintage off-road appeal?

It has something to do with both. Land Rover is commissioning its Classic division to built 25 units of the Defender Works V8 Trophy. Each purchase entitles the buyer exclusive entry to the Land Rover Trophy adventure competition at Eastnor Castle.

“The Land Rover Defender has always been more than just a vehicle, its engineering capability and suitability for overland expedition and all-terrain competition means it’s renowned with getting away from it all,” said Dan Pink, Director of Land Rover Classic. “The new Land Rover Trophy will bring this to life for a new generation of adventurers.”

The Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy is built upon the mighty ladder frame underpinnings and body style of the original Defender Works V8 manufactured from 2012 to 2016. However, we’re talking about a modern reinterpretation of a classic, so it’s only natural to expect some crucial upgrades.

For instance, the modern 5.0-liter V8 engine produces 405 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. The powerplant sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Land Rover Classic gave its latest creation new suspension bits, an upgraded steering and braking package, a raised air intake (or a snorkel), and a host of off-road equipment to make the most of its mighty engine.

It has a front winch, a multi-point expedition cage, a standard roof rack, spotlights, and underbody protection – this SUV is ready for action. Available in short-wheelbase 90 and long-wheelbase 110 body styles, all 25 units will bear the same Eastnor Yellow paint with Narvik Black exterior detailing. The package includes all-terrain tires on 16-inch bespoke steel wheels, the latter finished in the same yellow color as the exterior.

The purpose-built Defender works V8 trophy also receives LED headlights, a heritage front grille, unique Trophy badging, and personalized body graphics. Meanwhile, the driver and occupants are treated to a full-black Windsor leather upholstery, Recaro sports seats, a Classic infotainment system with navigation, and a custom Land Rover Trophy clock face by Elliot Brown.

Lucky buyers of the latest Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy can participate in a three-day off-roading adventure at Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire – home of Land Rover testing and development – later in 2021 to compete for bragging rights and special prices.

If you don’t fancy the new Defender, maybe this re-engineered Defender V8 is more to your liking. Land Rover Classic is now accepting orders for both the 90 and 110 wheelbase Defender Works V8 Trophy. Base prices start at around $270,000 (£195,000).