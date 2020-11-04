Lamborghini unveils Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule collection

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has unveiled a collection of new, bold paint colors for the Huracan EVO. Affectionately called ‘Fluo Capsule’, the collection offers five new fluorescent, eye-searing paint hues to make your Huracan EVO stand out from the rest of the herd.

Lamborghinis are, for lack of better words, works of rolling art, and choosing the right paint color is essential. The newest Fluo Capsule collection consists of five matte paint options namely Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange), and Giallo Clarus (yellow).

Additionally, all five paint colors are combined with a bicolor theme with matte black elements including the roof, side skirts, mirrors, front splitter, and rear diffuser. All the blacked-out components are tastefully lined with your chosen Fluo Capsule paint color to deliver a more vibrant yet glamorous vibe.

Meanwhile, the funky color theme is also evident in the interior of the vehicle. Combining matte fluorescent colors with an all-black upholstery is the order of the day, and Lambo is now offering new sports seats in leather or Alcantara. Even the stop-start button and headrests are infused with color-matching elements.

The Lambo Huracan EVO remains a blisteringly quick supercar. It has a 5.2-liter V10 engine producing 630 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, it accelerates to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of above 202 mph. It’s not only fast in a straight line, but it devours corners with its all-wheel steering system and hi-tech LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) vehicle dynamics system.

The Fluo Capsule paint collection is exclusively available for the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO. Lambo has yet to announce pricing for its new paint colors, but a standard Huracan EVO has base prices starting at around $260,000.

2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule Gallery