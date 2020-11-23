Lamborghini and Master & Dynamic team for new audio gear

Lamborghini has partnered with Master & Dynamic to create new premium headphones and earphones. The collection includes the MW65 Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones and the MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones. Both incorporate design elements inspired by the Lamborghini supercars.

The initial launch collection includes headphones in silver metal, light gray, and yellow Alcantara. Headphones are also available in black metal with black and yellow Alcantara and black metal with black and gray Alcantara. The collection also features MW07 PLUS acetate earphones with the charging case tying in with the Lamborghini matte paint colors.

The earphones are available in polished white with matte silver, polished black with a matte black case, and matte black with a matte black case. All models feature the Lamborghini “Y” motif. Other than the special Lamborghini style, the headphones are the same functionally as other models already available.

The MW65 Active Noise-canceling Wireless Over-Year Headphones feature two modes of active noise cancellation to tailor their use to the sound environment. They feature up to 24 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.0 supporting connectivity from up to 100 feet away from the source device. The MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphone has 10mm Beryllium drivers for improved sound quality and a stainless steel charging case offering 40 hours of battery life.

The collection launched on November 20 and are available directly from Master & Dynamic or the Lamborghini Store online. MW65 Automobili Lamborghini headphones are $549. MW07 PLUS Automobili Lamborghini True Wireless Earphones are available for $349. Both are available to purchase now. Having personally used Master & Dynamic headphones, they offer excellent sound quality and style.