Kia@Home lets car shoppers test drive at home

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States so hard, many people still try to avoid going around large crowds. Even before the pandemic, one of the least popular aspects of shopping for a car was sitting in a dealership all day trying to make a deal. Kia says that it is embracing the at-home economy and has announced a new service called Kia@Home.

Kia@Home brings an interactive and unique experience to shoppers directly in their home, allowing shoppers to get behind the wheel for up-close and personal test drives in their own environment. Only two vehicles are supported with the Kia@Home service, including the all-new Carnival MPV and the Niro EV. Users book a Kia@Home appointment directly from Kia.com.

The process requires the shopper to choose the specific Carnival MPV or Niro EV model they want to see and schedule delivery. Once the vehicle is delivered, customers have an hour-long experience, including a detailed walkaround from a Drive Specialist. After the at-home shopping experience, customers who want to buy the vehicle will work directly with a local Kia dealer to make the purchase. It’s unclear if the purchase can be completed from home after the test drive, or if the buyer will have to go to the dealership to finish the deal.

Currently, reservations for Kia@Home are open and appointments are being scheduled through October 3. Both the Carnival MPV and Niro EV are currently available in the following markets:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Los Angeles

Miami

New York City Metro

Philadelphia

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

The Carnival MPV is also available in additional markets including: