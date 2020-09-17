Katamari Damacy REROLL returns to repair 2020

Bandai Namco revealed the return of one of the strangest and most addictive games of all time this week with Katamari Damacy REROLL. This game will be released for both Playstation 4 and Xbox One this year, laughing in the face of the masses scrambling to release games for the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

“The Katamari Damacy series embodies pure joy and whimsy,” said Villegas. “The combination of its out-of-this-world story, colorful art style, cute characters, and delightful J-pop soundtrack, the game personifies light-hearted fun.”

Katamari Damacy is a game you’d remember, if you’d ever played it. It’s about an alien that’s charged with collecting junk in a giant ball to send back to its home planet. You roll a few pieces of junk, then your ball of junk is able to pick up progressively larger pieces of junk. The game features The Dashing Prince and King of All Cosmos, as it should, and includes “truly unique gameplay that’s easy to pick-up and play.”

“2020 has been a trying year,” said Villegas, “and we hope the arrival of Katamari Damacy REROLL on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will deliver smiles and laughter to households around the globe.”

NOTE: You may have played this game before – it was originally released for PC and Nintendo Switch back in 2018. There’s no immediately apparent reason why it’s not been released to Xbox or PlayStation before now but… now here it is! Take a peek at the game as it appeared on Nintendo Switch here:

This game will be released for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 20 2020. You’ll be able to purchase the game digitally from each console’s official app/game store at that time – cross your fingers for the most extravagant Katamari Damacy experience yet!