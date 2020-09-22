Just Dance 2021 song list revealed in part: Time to hunker down

This week Just Dance 2021 revealed their big song list, including a whole bunch of songs you’ll recognize – and a few you’ll have never heard of before. This game works with the subscription service Just Dance Unlimited, allowing access to over 550 songs at once. This next installment of Just Dance will be released on November 12, 2020, right on time for the long winter.

In Just Dance 2021, you’ll find “40 hot new tracks” like “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Feel Special” by TWICE, and “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa. Also in the game, revealed just this week:

• In the Navy by Village People

• Dance Monkey by Tones and I

• Que Tire Pa Lante by Daddy Yankee Lyrics

• Juice by Lizzo

• Temperature by Sean Paul

• all the good girls go to hell by Billie Eilish

• Heat Seeker by DREAMERS

• ZENIT by ONUKA

• Boy, You Can Keep It by Alex Newell

• Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

• Till the World Ends by Britney Spears (covered by The Girly Team)

• Samba De Janeiro by Bellini (Ultraclub 90)

• Dibby Dibby Sound by DJ Fresh (UK) (Ft. Jay Fay & Ms. Dynamite)

• Runaway (U & I) by Galantis

• Bailando by Paradisio

• The Weekend by Michael Gray

• Without Me by Eminem Lyrics

Just Dance 2021 includes all the same features as the last version of the game, with the addition of a whole bunch of new tracks and graphics. This game supports any number of players between 1 and 6. You can play alone, you can dance with a friend, you can dance in a big group.

This game will cost approximately $50 for Nintendo Switch and it’ll be released in both digital and physical editions. Just Dance 2021 will be released digitally and in stores on November 12, 2020.