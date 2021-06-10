Jurassic World Evolution 2 serves up more dinosaurs later this year

As something of a surprise during today’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event, we learned that we’re getting a new Jurassic World Evolution game. The game is titled simply Jurassic World Evolution 2, and it’s being made by Frontier Developments – the same studio responsible for the first Jurassic World Evolution game along with others like Planet Zoo and Planet Coaster.

Frontier pulled out the big guns for this reveal, having Jeff Goldblum join Geoff Keighley to introduce the game. While the teaser trailer you see below doesn’t include that portion of the show, it does feature Jeff Goldblum as its narrator. Goldblum, of course, portrays Dr. Ian Malcom in the Jurassic Park movie franchise, a role that he’s performed since the very first movie.

Goldblum was a featured actor in the first game, and he’ll be returning for the second game as well. This time around, he’ll be joined by Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films. We don’t have a ton of details about Jurassic World Evolution 2 just yet, but Frontier says that the game will include a campaign that has an original Jurassic World plot to it and a roster of more than 75 prehistoric creatures.

For the first time, we’ll see flying and aquatic creatures join the dinosaurs in our parks. Frontier also says that the game will feature four different modes: the aforementioned campaign mode, a Sandbox mode, a new mode called Chaos Theory mode that “offers a re-imagined take on pivotal moments from the Jurassic World franchise,” and then a Challenge mode for those who want to test their skills.

It’ll be interesting to see how Jurassic World Evolution 2 will differ from the first game, which definitely did the dinosaurs of the Jurassic Park franchise justice but was a rather light management sim. Will Frontier bolster the management sim aspects in Jurassic World Evolution 2? We’re keeping our fingers crossed for sure. Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be out on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in late 2021.