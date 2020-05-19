Joe Rogan podcast a Spotify exclusive by end of 2020

One of the most popular podcasts in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience, will have a Spotify release date of September 1, 2020. At the end of the year, here in 2020, the Joe Rogan podcast will be available ONLY on Spotify. Joe Rogan’s podcast will no longer be available through Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or any other platform, at all.

Joe Rogan emphasized that the show will remain “free” and “will be the exact same show.” This is the same show that was originally launched on December 24, 2009, with producer and co-host Brien Redban. Redban left the show in 2013, replaced by Jamie Vernon. As of May 7, 2020, the show had approximately 1,471 episodes.

“It’s just a licensing deal,” said Rogan this afternoon. “They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now.” YouTube will continue to host “clips” of the show, but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify starting in the year 2021.

“I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch,” said Rogan. Rogan also noted that the show will “move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version.” So no more downloads from the web, no more watching on Vimeo, so there!

This isn’t the first time a podcast has gone “exclusive” to a single platform, but it certainly might be the most important “exclusive” deal for a podcast since the beginning of the format. With millions of listeners and the world quarantined at home during global pandemic, Spotify securing an exclusive deal with Joe Rogan might’ve been the smartest Podcast-related deal they’ve ever made.