Italian carmaker FV Frangivento unveils Sorpasso supercar with V10 engine and AWD

There’s a relatively new automaker from Italy that’s making noise in the auto industry. We’re talking about Turin-based carmaker FV Frangivento and its latest creation, the Sorpasso supercar. We can’t blame you if you’ve never heard of FV Frangivento before, but the company started making waves in 2015 with its 1,000-horsepower Asfanè DieciDieci supercar concept.

In 2017, FV Frangivento debuted the Charlotte Roadster in Monaco, an all-electric supercar inspired by the Mediterranean Sea, equipped with an aquarium (yes, a freaking fish tank) between the front seats. But with its newest Sorpasso supercar, FV Frangivento wants to stand out by giving clients a chance to name their car.

Confused? Allow us to explain. The Sorpasso is available in two trim models, Stradale and GTXX. The former is the car on this page finished in a clean Hermes Gray paint job. Meanwhile, the GTXX is a track-ready version of Sorpasso Stradale and will carry a two-tone paint scheme. What’s more, buyers can change the two Xs from the ‘GTXX’ moniker to any combination of numbers and letters, resulting in a genuinely bespoke supercar.

And that’s not all. Potential buyers of both the Sorpasso Stradale and Sorpasso GTXX can work in tandem with FV Frangivento to design a bespoke version of the Sorpasso supercar. The automaker’s Programma Sviluppo (Development Program) and Programma Ego packages enable customers to work with stylists and engineers for 30 days to create a genuinely one-off vehicle.

The Sorpasso Stradale has a naturally aspirated V10 engine pumping out 610 horsepower. Meanwhile, Sorpasso GTXX has a supercharged V10, sending 850 horsepower to all four wheels. With that much power, the GTXX version goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.9-seconds and has a top speed of 214 mph. It accelerates as swiftly as a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, but the Sorpasso has a higher top speed.

Inside, FV Frangivento promises a cabin wrapped in premium Alcantara with sumptuous leather upholstery courtesy of the Mario Levi Group, a Turin-based leather interior solution provider founded in 1946. But the most intriguing aspect of the interior is an optional driving assistant powered by artificial intelligence. FV Frangivento claims its new digital assistant is capable of natural language conversation like talking to a human occupant. Freaky stuff.

We have no word on pricing and production numbers, but the promise of a customizable V10 supercar with AWD and an AI personal assistant won’t come cheap. However, FV Frangivento said the first customer deliveries are arriving near the end of July 2021.