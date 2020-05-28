It looks like that Epic Store free games leak was right

The Epic Games Store has had two big weeks with its free games, and it seems the company isn’t quite done yet. The Epic Games Store has rotated Civilization VI out of its free game slot and has put a game that’s arguably just as big in its place: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. The compilation will be free on the Epic Games Store for the next week, so claim it if you don’t already have it.

Of course, while this is certainly big news, it isn’t exactly surprising. Several weeks ago, a leak claimed that Borderlands: The Handsome Collection would follow Civilization VI in the Epic Games Store’s free game lineup. That leak also predicted that we’d see Grand Theft Auto V offered a free title, which was a correct prediction as well.

So, since all of the predictions from that original leak have panned out so far, it seems that we can expect ARK: Survival Evolved to be next week’s free game. That should go live on the Epic Games Store on Thursday, June 4th, and though ARK is the last of four free games that the leak originally predicted, we actually know what’s coming after it thanks to announcement that was made yesterday. With the reveal of the Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection, SNK also said that it will be free on the Epic Games Store for one week after launch on June 11th.

While a number of people have likely already played through the games included in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, this is a pretty good value for those who have not. The Handsome Collection is a compilation consisting of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, along with all of the DLC that was released for both games.

So, if you’ve yet to dip your toe into the Borderlands franchise, this could be a good place to start. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will be free on the Epic Games Store until Thursday, June 4th at 11:00 AM EDT.