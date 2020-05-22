Epic Games Store next two free games have leaked and they’re big

It’s been a big couple of weeks for the Epic Games Store and its users. Last week, Epic served up Grand Theft Auto V for free to anyone with an Epic account (assuming those users had two-factor authentication turned on as well). The response to that was so huge that it brought the Epic Games Store to its knees for the better part of a day, so to say that the Epic Games Store was a popular place after GTA V went live is understating it quite a bit.

Earlier this week, Epic followed up on Grand Theft Auto V by making Civilization VI free for users as well. While perhaps not as popular as Grand Theft Auto V (few games are, after all), Civilization VI is still a big title that you wouldn’t necessarily expect to see offered for free on Epic’s storefront.

As it turns out, a Reddit leak published shortly before Grand Theft Auto V went live on the Epic Games Store may have predicted the next two free games as well. As VG247 notes, the leak’s poor quality and unconfirmed source meant that it didn’t get a ton of attention when it was originally posted, but now that it correctly predicted that Grand Theft Auto V and Civilization VI would be free, there’s reason to take it more seriously.

The leak predicts that after Civilization VI, we’ll see Borderlands: The Handsome Collection up for grabs. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection bundles together Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2 in one package, along with all of their DLC, so users would be getting a lot of game for nothing if this turns out to be true. After that, the leak says we’ll get ARK: Survival Evolved for free, which a multiplayer survival game that has proven to be very popular thanks to its tameable dinosaurs and other extinct creatures.

As always, take what you read here with a grain of salt, even after the realization that this leak has already predicted two games correctly. It’s still a leak from an unconfirmed source, after all, so it’s probably best not to get too excited for Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and ARK before Epic confirms. We’ll find out if the rest of the leak was accurate soon enough, so stay tuned.