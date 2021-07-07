iPhone 13 release name details revealed by maker source

The new iPhone line for 2021 was leaked this week with names focused on the most obvious base: iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 line appeared in a list of production models, including iPhone 13 (twice, generally indicating one will be called “mini”, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The list indicated screen sizes 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches (twice), and 6.7-inches (for the Pro Max).

Per the Economic Daily News, the next iPhone will have the name iPhone 13, and will have display maker brands split between three main sources. Pegatron appears to have taken the entirety of orders for the smallest model as well as 32% of the iPhone 13.

Hon Hai appears to be handling the bulk of orders for the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max, at 68%, 60%, and 100%, respectively. The remaining 40% of iPhone 13 Pro display manufacturing are reported to be handled by Luxshare.

Sources EDN calls “Japanese foreign investors” suggest iPhone shipments in the second half of this year have been bumped from an earlier estimate of 82 million units to 85 million units. The same sources suggest that their original estimate of 225 million units shipped this year is now higher, up to 228 million units.

It remains likely that the iPhone 13 event will take place in September. The iPhone 13 release date will also likely take place in September – late September for most if not all models, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These devices are expected to look and feel a LOT like their predecessors, with the most major changes in display and camera power coming in the year 2022.

This year’s changes will likely be slight in the camera department, with a change in the size of the front side notch (it’ll be smaller) and battery capacity (they’ll be bigger). It’s likely these new models will be made available in a new set of case colors to differentiate from previously released models.