iPhone 13 Pro Max leak tips long life with one catch

The latest iPhone 13 leak suggests that the battery life of the newest, most massive smartphone will be absurdly long. It’s not necessarily because of the latest version of iOS on its own, or the literal size of the battery on its own – but it could be a mix of the two. This latest rumor suggests that the newest iPhone will also have an advanced display that’ll potentially affect the battery life of the smartphone in a big way.

According to Ice Universe, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will use a 4352mAh battery. That’s big for your average smartphone today – but if we’re talking about a device with a substantial display, with OLED brightness, color, densely packed pixels, and a 120Hz image refresh rate… then things are a little different. As noted by Ice, the phone “will definitely use 120Hz, but if you use it at 60Hz, its battery life will be like a beast.”

If you’ve used a 120Hz smartphone before, you know that you’re not always getting 120 frames per second. Most apps do not utilize said frame rate. If, however, Apple is aiming to make full use of this latest display tech, they’ll give users the opportunity to see the difference between the last generation and this most modern (and expensive) smartphone, as clear as possible.

At the same time, it’s highly likely the new iPhone 13 Pro Max will have wireless charging and fast-charging abilities. If you’re planning on rolling with max brightness and frame rate at all times, it’s not absurd to assume you’ll have a charger on hand.

We’re expecting that the iPhone 13 line will be revealed in late September, 2021. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will likely have a release date in October of 2021. The same is likely true of the iPhone 13 family – iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. Take a peek at the timeline below for more leaks on this next-generation device collection.