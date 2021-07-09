iPhone 13 leak gives us a look at your next phone

The iPhone 13 was leaked today in imagery that gives us a clear look at the way the phone lineup appears. The hardware, the part that’s most significantly different from the iPhone 12, appears here in several sizes. The iPhone 13 is expected to have a release date in late October of 2021 – for now, let’s compare.

Four iPhone 13 models appear in the latest photo of Apple’s next-generation smartphone. While the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro appear to be very, very similar in size, the difference in camera array should make the look of the two machines far more significant than their predecessors. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini likely have the same set of cameras, and both will be less expensive than the Pro models.

SEE TOO: Things that’ll make iPhone 13 upgrade-worthy

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max appear in imagery showing the massive scale of the back-facing camera array. The three cameras and at least one extra sensor show how Apple will upgrade the user experience of the average Pro-leaning iPhone owner. It is here that we’ll see the most focus from Apple at their next event.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will likely be a very slight bump from what’s available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini today. Their sizes are expected to be 5.4-inches (for the Mini) and 6.1-inches. As the models here indicate, we’re expecting the arrangement of the cameras on the back of the machine to be moved a bit – your old cases won’t likely accommodate.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to have a 6.1-inch display and 6.7-inch display, respectively. They, too, will be different enough in shape that you’ll need to go ahead and buy a new case for your new phone. It’s been rumored that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have 120Hz ProMotion display technology.

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on what we’re expecting from the full iPhone 13 lineup in 2021. We’re expecting that Apple will hold an event in October of 2021 and that release dates for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will land in late October. Cross your fingers they release these models in slime green color, too – but don’t hold your breath!

The imagery you see above comes from the Weibo account of the Benks company. The images they’ve shared are models made to work with early model cases for the iPhone 13. They’ll make “protective shell” accessories for this set of devices, and will use these early dummy models of the new iPhone to make that process as fitted as possible.