iPhone 12 rumor round-up, as we know so far

There is still time for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants, a lot of them this time. Apple’s iPhone launch event may be pushed back (from regular September) by a month at least because of the prevailing pandemic but the phones are not expected to retail until the fall — no clarity on the definite time though. If the Cupertino tech giant sticks with the name scheme it followed last year – we are expecting the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to be the two models, which will unveil with their own Max variants i.e. iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max sometime in October.

The iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro are alleged to bring about the biggest upheaval on the design front amid other things. iPhone 12 is expected to feature 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display, which would for its sheer appearance and size have many takers who miss the good old iPhone 5. If you are looking for a budget phone, you may still want to stick with the iPhone SE (2020), but if that’s slightly stale or you admire multi-cam array on the back – iPhone 12 with two rear cameras and expected $649 starting price wouldn’t be a bad deal – mind the size please.

Alongside the iPhone 12 – we are expecting the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max to roll out in the same league – these are going to be direct successors to the iPhone 11 range. Rumors have it that Apple may write a new story with the introduction of iPhone 12 Max with screen size of the iPhone 12 Pro but with specs sheet of the iPhone 12.

This information is just the tip of the iceberg. A lot of details – almost all that an average user needs to know about the iPhone 12 range has already appeared in some form or the other. This leaves us with a fair idea of what to expect in terms of design, specs, camera modules, pricing and availability of the 2020 iPhone 12.

Introducing four new models

Apple is now all set to make its 5G debut on the iPhone. The iPhone 12 series will feature 5G network support on all the handsets. Rumors suggest at least two of the 2020 iPhone’s could come with a significant design change – which includes a metal frame form factor similar to the iPhone 4 (if you remember) or the iPad Pro (for the more recent aficionados).

Also the Pro models will beef up the screen refresh rate to 120Hz; they will have triple rear cameras and a LiDAR sensor; iPhone 12 and 12 Max will have dual camera setup on the back. The upcoming iPhones, at various leaks, have been expected to lack the notch to see the selfie camera embedded under the screen. This could be a possibility on the iPhone 12 Pro models but we are guessing it’s fair to expect the iPhone display to have a notch – maybe a smaller one that could be different on base and Pro variants.

In another first for Apple, the iPhone 12 with its 5.4-inch screen would be the smallest iPhone in the last four years, whereas iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6.7 inch display will be the largest iPhone to date – topping the current largest iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 6.5-inch screen. Under the hood, all the models in the iPhone 12 range are expected to feature the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset which will boast efficiency and speed to the max possible in a handset.

We are still believing the iPhone 12 range to feature IP68 water and dust resistance rating (from the iPhone 11 series), which won’t make them completely waterproof, as some leaks have suggested. Interestingly, iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro handsets could roll out in the customary midnight green, space gray, silver, and gold color options. It is highly like for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max to feature a navy blue colorway.

iPhone 12

The most affordable in the league, iPhone 12 will come in two memory option 128GB and 256GB with 4GB of RAM. It will have dual rear camera module on the back which is reportedly Aluminum. It will be a 5G phone that’ll retail for a starting price of $649. 4GB + 256GB variant will cost $749. A recent leak suggests a 4G version of the iPhone 12 may be on the cards as well, which will then bump the possible total of 2020 iPhones to five. The iPhone 12 4G could cost a very competitive $549, if it rolls out.

iPhone 12 Max

The iPhone 12 Max will be a cat pulled out of the hat – a very competitive mid-ranger with is 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display with 4GB RAM, same as iPhone 12 base. It will again come in 128GB and 256GB storage options. With its dual-cam setup on the Aluminum back. The iPhone 12 Max is expected to start at $749 with the 256GB model going for $849.

iPhone 12 Pro

Following the iPhone 12 Max closely with a similar 6.1-inch display – though with a different tech – this one has a Samsung’s Super Retina XDR OLED that is leaked to have 120Hz referesh rate and 12-bit Color Depth. If you are a long time Pro variant fan, you’ll be happy to note that the iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to have 6GB of RAM and also have a 512GB internal memory option. On the steel back (yes you read that right) the phone gets a triple camera array with LiDAR sensor. iPhone 12 Pro 6GB + 128GB/256GB and 512GB models will retail for $999 / $1,099 / $1,299 respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The jumbo iPhone, if you may – for it’ll be the largest we’ve seen yet – is also expected to roll out in three models. 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB expectedly priced at $1,099, $1,199 and $1,399 respectively. The phone will support 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 10-bit Color Depth and feature triple camera array with LiDAR sensor on the steel back. LiDAR scanner as seen on the iPad Pro launched this year, can make accurate judgement of depth and distance to enhance camera’s portrait mode and augmented reality experience.