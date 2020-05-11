Full iPhone 12 lineup leaks, with sizes and prices… and Samsung

With the leak today, there’s not a whole lot that appears to need leaking from the iPhone 12 collection, barring surprises from Apple that remain completely under wraps. Information this week taps the details we’ve not yet gotten a firm grasp on, including the names, the exact sizes on the displays, and confirmation of the base amounts of RAM. Storage sizes and prices of all four devices are also here, right out the gate.

If you’ve got an eye for the least-expensive iPhone of the year, you’ll still want to look to the iPhone SE (2nd gen, 2020), but after that, the iPhone 12 isn’t too much more expensive. The iPhone 12 leak earlier today from Jon Prosser suggests an iPhone 12 with 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display and 4GB RAM.

The iPhone 12 (the least of these), will have 128GB internal storage, and an option to have 256GB internal storage. The back of the iPhone 12 is likely Aluminum, and there’ll be a dual-camera array, with LED flash. The base iPhone 12 is tipped to have a starting price of $649 USD, with a 256GB edition starting at $749.

If you’re moving to the iPhone 12 Max, you’ll have a 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display with 4GB RAM. There’ll likely be 128GB and 256GB internal storage size editions, both with aluminum backsides. The iPhone 12 Max is almost certainly set to roll with the same dual-cam setup as the iPhone 12 (non-max), with all the same color options. The iPhone 12 Max was leaked to roll with a starting price of $749 USD, for the 128GB edition. The version with 256GB internal storage will likely start at $849 USD.

If you’re going with the Pro, you’ll start with the iPhone 12 Pro, and it’ll have a 6.1-inch display. But don’t be fooled! This device’s 6.1-inch display is significantly different from the iPhone 12 Max. The iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR panel with ProMotion (120Hz image refresh) and 12-bit Color Depth. That’s intense.

The iPhone 12 Pro will have 6GB RAM, and several size options for internal storage. The Pro model will have a Stainless Steel backside and a triple-camera setup, with LiDAR. The LiDAR system will make the Pro a significant contender for highest-end mobile phone champion, if it presents a setup that’s anything like what we’ve seen leaked already.

ABOVE: You’ll see some LiDAR action in the iPad Pro – the most recent iPad Pro, at the point at which this video was made. This video shows some basic uses for the iPad Pro’s LiDAR system – the iPhone will take this to a whole new level. The iPhone 12 Pro will be delivered at a starting price of approximately $999 USD, for the 128GB edition. The 256GB edition will likely have a $1,099 starting price, while a $1,299 price will give users a 512GB edition.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was tipped to have a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR display panel with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth. RAM will likely be the same as that of the iPhone 21 Pro at 6GB, and the same three internal storage size options will also likely be present.

The Stainless Steel construction of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely be delivered in the same colors as the Pro (non-Max), along with the same camera setup. That includes the LiDAR, allowing both devices to have features that far surpass those of the iPhone 12 (non-Pro) and all previously-released iPhone devices. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a pricing structure starting at $1,099, more than likely, with larger internal storage sizes bringing prices of $1,199 and $1,399 USD – that’s the biggest device with the most storage, iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB internal storage.

The iPhone 12 collection will likely be revealed in late summer (if Apple’s schedule’s modified for this year’s global pandemic) or in early September 2020, if Apple’s schedule remains the same as past years. This would then place the release of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in late September or early October, 2020.