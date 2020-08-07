iPhone 12 release dates may split for Pro cameras

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will likely split down the middle, with release dates for the 12 coming first, then the Pro at a later date. A note came from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the subject, with a focus on camera quality. The issue seems to have been with the lenses used a few models when put under heat pressure – but they only seem to have failed from one supplier.

The supplier, said Kuo via 9to5Mac, appeared to have delayed some supply of two models of the iPhone 12. BUT, since Apple uses multiple suppliers for the lens that’s failed, the retail release date may be the same as Apple previously expected. At the same time, Apple’s iPhone 12 delay confirmation.

It’s expected that the iPhone 12 will be released in at least one wave in mid to late October. A release date for the iPhone in two sizes is expected at that time – both with a 6.1-inch display. Won’t that be confusing, if true? Maybe Apple will market them with different color boxes.

It’d be strange, that Apple would release the two (of 4) new models at once, then the other two, (the smaller and the larger) at a later date. Another possibility, and what Kuo suggested, is that the iPhone’s two non-Pro models will be released first, then the two Pro models will be released at some point after the non-Pro, but before the end of the year, 2020.

Take a peek at the timeline below for additional insight. This is just the latest in a long, long line of updates all about this line of smartphones, likely all called iPhone 12. There’ll likely be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. Prices for the iPhone 12 collection will likely fill all the spots currently taken up by the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro.