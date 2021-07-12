iPad mini redesign may finally be on the way with new iMacs in tow

The Apple rumors just keep coming, it seems. Not only have we heard countless rumors about the next iPhone and MacBook Pro, but today we’re also hearing more about Apple’s plans for an iPad mini redesign and a large-screen iMac that houses Apple silicon. We may even see one of these new devices land inside 2021, too.

If you’ve been thinking of picking up an iPad mini, you might want to hold off for now and see what Apple announces later this fall. In the most recent edition of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, as reported by 9to5Mac, Mark Gurman says we’ll likely see Apple reveal a new iPad mini this fall. He also expects this to be the biggest iPad mini redesign yet, with the tablet sporting a similar look to the new iPad Air while housing a new processor.

We’ve seen suggestions in the past that the next iPad mini will adopt the design of the new iPad Air (which itself draws design cues from the iPad Pro), so assuming Gurman’s prediction pans out, we should see the entire iPad family more or less unified in their design.

Gurman’s report also claims that Apple is continuing to work on a larger iMac with in-house silicon at its core. These new iMacs are meant to replace the 27-inch Intel-based iMacs, though Gurman suggests that we could see a larger screen beyond 27 inches by the time everything is said and done. Apple introduced a 24-inch iMac with the M1 CPU earlier this year.

For the moment, it seems Gurman is unsure if an M1X or an M2X processor will power Apple’s new iMac, but it seems safe to assume that we’ll see one of those on the spec sheet. Of course, the question of when the iMac might launch is still up in the air, so we’ll keep our eyes open for more reporting on that front.