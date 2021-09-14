iPad gen 9 revealed with boosted front camera, similar price

Apple released a new iPad with A13 chip with Neural Engine and iOS 15 inside. This new iPad looks a whole lot like its predecessor, with a curved back edges and a Touch ID sensor up front (in the home button). This device has a single camera on the front and a single camera on the front. The frontside camera has a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 122-degree FoV – the biggest update to the camera in quite a while.

This new iPad works with the iPad Pro system Center Stage. This allows the camera to follow the user and stay focused with Zoom, Bluejeans, Webex, and Apple’s Facetime. This system works with TikTok, too.

True Tone is enabled on this iPad, changing the color of the iPad’s display based on the surrounding environment. Apple Pencil generation 1 is enabled on this iPad, as well – just as it was with the previous most updated iPad.

This new iPad works with a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure. Inside you’ll find “all day” battery life and connectivity with a USB-C Power Adapter. This device works with a 10.2-inch display and a design that, again, looks a whole lot like its predecessor.

This latest iPad will be released in light silver and gray color – both with black bezels around the front. The iPad will be released with 64GB internal storage for $329 USD, or $299 for Education customers. This new iPad will be available for sale today, and will ship next week.