iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS, watchOS 8 Dev Beta release date today

Each of the major operating system updates revealed today at WWDC 2021 were announced with Developer Beta release dates right out the gate. Each of them, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and an update for tvOS, will all be released today for developers in a Developer Beta. You will need to be a developer signed up with Apple as a developer to attain and run this software safely.

If you have an iPod touch 7th gen or newer, iPhone SE 1st or 2nd edition, iPhone XR, XS, iPhone X, iPhone 6 or newer, you’ll be able to download and use iOS 15. This includes the Developer Beta released today, public Beta soon, and the final release for the public for iOS 15 later this year. Apple confirmed that iOS 15 would be released to the public later this year, the year 2021.

If you’d like to use the new iPadOS 15, you’ll need an iPad Air 2, iPad Air 3rd gen or newer, iPad mini 4 or newer, iPad 5th gen or newer, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, or any later iteration of these devices, you’ll be able to run iPadOS 15 in Developer Beta mode and in its Public Beta and final public release mode.

The software watchOS 8 will require that you have an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later to load to an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch will need to be Apple Watch Series 3, 4, 5, 6, or SE or newer. You’ll be able to load the Developer Beta today, public Beta soon, and the final public release later this year.

The macOS update to macOS Monterey will require that you have a MacBook (early 2016) or later, Mac mini (late 2014) or later, Mac Pro (late 2013) or later, MacBook Pro (early 2015) or later, MacBook Air (early 2015) or later, iMac Pro (2017) or later, or an iMac (late 2015) or later. You’ll need to drop in on the Apple developer portal to access any and all of the software mentioned above.