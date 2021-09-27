iOS 15 battery life drain and some fixes

If you’re using an iPhone (with iOS) or iPad (with iPadOS), chances are you just updated your OS to iOS 15 or iPadOS 15. If so, there’s a decent chance you’re having some significant battery drain issues – given that you’re reading this article, one could safely assume. Today we’re taking a peek at potential problems and a few solutions for iOS 15 users and iPadOS 15 users alike.

First, to be clear – it’s not necessarily one developer’s fault, and there is no (known) issue with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 specifically. Instead, it’s a combination of factors that’ve led us to this chat today.

One potential issue has squarely to do with Spotify. If you are using Spotify and iOS 14.8 or iOS 15, there’s a good chance we’ve got the key. Spotify itself confirmed that there does seem to be an issue with their iOS app and the most recent couple of updates to the operating system.

At the moment, the best solution is to either stop using Spotify for a while or make certain you’re checking for a new version of Spotify in the App Store as often as possible. They’re hard at work attempting to fix whatever the issue is with Spotify on iOS.

If you do not use Spotify, there’s still a chance that what we’re seeing as a new battery drain issue has to do with another app. It could easily be that whatever’s messing with Spotify is also messing with other apps – especially if Spotify’s issues only started with the last couple of updates to iOS.

To check if your issue is one app specifically, open Settings – Battery – and scroll down to “Battery Usage By App.” If one app is taking up the vast majority of your battery, there’s a decent chance you’ve found your issue. It could also be that you use one app more than all the others.

In any case, make sure you check your App Store for updates to all of your apps, especially now that we’ve crossed over into a brand new version of iOS here at the tail end of 2021. The easiest way to do this is to hold your finger down on the App Store icon until a list of options appears – tap “Updates.” And update all of those apps!