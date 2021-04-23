iOS 14.6 public beta released today for your iPhone

If you were looking for some confusion today in your iOS releases for iPhone, look no further! Today Apple began releasing the iOS 14.6 beta for developers. The general public beta of the same software arrived this afternoon. It’s not unprecedented, but it’s not something you see everyday – these releases have appeared before iOS 14.5 was released to the public. In any case, it’s time for 14.6 in public beta form for everyone willing to test the software.

It’s not expected that many major changes are in store with iOS 14.6 beta 1 for the public. If you’ve downloaded the developer version of the software, you’ll have effectively the same build as the pubic beta release this afternoon. At this time it does not appear that you need to be a registered developer to get this update.

This update is joined by operating system updates for the rest of the Apple mobile software family. That means you’ll find iPadOS 14.6 beta 1, beta 1 for watchOS 7.5, and tvOS 14.6 beta 1.

With this release comes good news for those users that regularly work with Developer Beta and Public Beta software for their iOS or iPadOS device. With this latest software, the user can now directly update their iOS or iPadOS device to the latest Release Candidate software without removing their beta profile. Once a user updates to the latest Release Candidate, they’ll be able to choose to update to the next available beta OR go ahead and uninstall the profile entirely. Removing the profile will remove the user’s device from the beta program.

If you’re using an iOS device and wish to try to the iOS 14.6 public beta 1, you’ll need to start by signing up with the Apple Beta program. Once you’re signed up, Apple will direct you to a link where you’ll “Download profile.” Once said profile has been downloaded (to your iOS device), you’ll just need to head to Settings – General – Software Update to install the beta.